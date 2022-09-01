Fortnite x Spider-Verse: Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales Release Date, Price, and Everything We Know

Fortnite and the Spider-Verse have a great history together. With multiple suits and styles, Spider-Man has made many appearances so far in Fortnite, including a huge role in Chapter 3 Season 1 which kicked off late last year. Once Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends and Season 4 begins though, the Spider-Verse’s presence in Fortnite will grow even larger as Spider-Gwen and maybe even Miles Morales will be joining the game.

Is Spider-Gwen Coming to Fortnite?

According to several Fortnite leakers and data miners, Spider-Gwen is confirmed to be in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. While nothing is completely confirmed and set in stone, we can definitely get excited about Spider-Gwen and more Spider-Verse content coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop 🔥 I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! pic.twitter.com/tchcxxQhg1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 1, 2022

Though the movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, is set to release in the summer of 2023, it is always a good time to introduce more Spider-Man content in Fortnite.

Is Miles Morales Coming to Fortnite?

We don’t know specifics on when Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, or other Spider-Verse characters will come to Fortnite, but we do know that it is very likely in Season 4. It is said that Miles Morales will be available through the Item Shop, but he may show up on the Battle Pass with Spider-Gwen or vice versa.

There is another rumor that Captain Marvel will play The Paradigm in Season 4. With that in mind, we could see a resurgence of Marvel characters in Fortnite. Only time will tell. We will keep you updated.

