Fortnite Mel Arcane Skin: Release Date, Price, and Everything We Know

It has been a while since League of Legend’s Arcane aired on Netflix and Fortnite had their Arcane collaboration, but rumor has it that Mel from Arcane could come to Fortnite soon. While it may seem like odd timing, Mel is a beloved character from Arcane, and she might join League of Legends as a new legend soon too. That would be reason enough for Mel to come to Fortnite. Here is everything we know about Mel from Arcane coming to Fortnite.

Mel Arcane Fortnite Release Date

While you are busy sweating over your No Sweat quests, you can take comfort in knowing that Mel is most likely coming to Fortnite. There have been multiple leaks and tweets about this collaboration which reaffirms our belief that Mel is coming to Fortnite. The question is when. That, we aren’t sure of yet, but stay tuned as we will announce it when an Arcane Mel skin does come.

The next Fortnite x Arcane League of Legends collab is set to be Mel 🔥 This is according to 2 different sources that were correct multiple times! pic.twitter.com/QEGDXdaRer — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 18, 2022

Mel Arcane Fortnite Price

When Vi and Jinx were available in the first Arcane x Fortnite event, those skins were available for 1,500 V-Bucks, which is close to $10.00. It is safe to assume that when we get Mel, she will cost the same amount. Also, when Mel does come, you can expect Vi and Jinx to return as purchasable skins in the in-game Item Shop. For now, they are inaccessible and remain some of the coolest skins to own.

And that is everything there is to know about Mel from Arcane coming to Fortnite.

