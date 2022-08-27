All Fortnite Skins from the August 2022 Survey

A known leaker from the Fortnite community shared a recent discovery he made while going through Fortnite’s August survey. The survey came with a large set of Fortnite skins that had not been seen by the community yet, and now players all over the world are excited about some of the concepts that the leaker showed.

On August 25, a known Fortnite leaker called ShiinaBr shared on Twitter a set of more than 50 skins featured in Fortnite’s August survey, and the community is already picking its favorite. After sharing a couple of the skins, the leaker shared an image with all the 73 skins featured in the survey, and since then, thousands of players are picking their favorites from the line-up.

CLEAN VERSION OF THE NEW SURVEY SKINS 🔥 Pretty sure this image isn't missing any of the new skins! pic.twitter.com/Fnmlujn7ui — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 25, 2022

So far, the community’s feedback has been positive, and some players are even finding similarities between some of the skin concepts shown by the leaker. All the skins shown in the leak are just concepts, so for all we know, Epic Games has not started to work on them yet. This has not stopped the Fortnite community from sharing their thoughts about this leak, and more players are joining the Twitter thread by the minute.

Even though the tweet was shared not too long ago, and it already has more than 10 thousand likes and has been retweeted more than 500 times, so is safe to say that the Fortnite fanbase is interested in most of these concepts. If Epic Games has a pulse on any of these leakers, they should start considering working on any of these skins.

All in all, all the concepts shown in the leak are rather interesting. Many of the concepts shown on Twitter have a futuristic appearance, and others look straight from an anime series. A few concepts have stood out from the rest, and players have found similarities to some skins that are in the game.

Characters like Jonesy, Jules, Midas, and the Renegade Rider are similar to some of the concepts displayed on the leak, so we could be seeing skins that have not been approved so far.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the title, go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.