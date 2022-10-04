How To Get Bonus Styles for Battle Pass Outfits in Fortnite

If you’re looking to give your favorite Battle Pass skin a fresh look in Fortnite, you’re in luck. With the newest update, there have been plenty of changes, as well as a plethora of new additions to the game, including the newest Bonus Styles that will help you stand out from the pack.

But, if you’re not sure how to get your hands on these special skin modifiers, you may not know how easy it is to get them. Let’s dive right into the details, and find out what you’ll need to do so you’ll be able to showcase your skills and skins on the battlefield in Fortnite!

How To Unlock Bonus Styles in Fortnite

The easiest way to unlock these special skins is by putting Daily, Weekly, and Seasonal Quests as your main priority, as well as finding the time to push yourself to the limit and finish off the main Battle Pass. Once you have done this, you’ll unlock the special Bonus Styles page, which will allow you to earn these special skins for your favorite new characters.

With the most recent update, the Bonus Styles or Super Styles were added to the title, allowing players to unlock new skins for Bytes, Lennox Rose, Paradigm, Meow Skulls & Spider-Gwen for an additional 20 Battle Stars per outfit. If you’re working your way through these quests, however, you should find that you’ll have them unlocked in no time.

While this may sound like a daunting task, you still have a bit of time left in this current season before it’s done and over with, so with some time and determination, you’ll be able to unlock everything that it has to offer! With Fortnitemares 2022 right around the corner, you’ll have even more chances to earn these extra Battle Stars – giving you more chances to unlock these unique skins.

With the spooky season right around the corner, you’ll also want to make sure that you’ve got your hands on the best Halloween Skins in Fortnite, so you’ll be able to join in the fun of giving your friends a scare during the upcoming event.

If you love what Fornite has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section for the game, to find out how to deal with the pesky LS-0016 Error, where you’ll need to go to find the Cobra DMR, and how you’re able to open a Holo-Chest!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, & PC.