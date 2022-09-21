7 Best Fortnite Halloween Skins

Fortnite and Halloween go hand in hand. For both of them, you dress up in a cool costume and go have a blast. Some people prefer to dress up as angels, superheroes, and witches while others prefer to dress up as zombies, demons, and scary superheroes. Halloween is the perfect time to flex your scariest or sweetest Fortnite skins.

If you don’t have a Halloween skin that you like, don’t worry. During the Halloween season, multiple Halloween skins will enter the Item Shop. So, without further adieu, here are the best Halloween Fortnite skins.

Haze

Starting off this list is Haze. Haze frequently comes in and out of the shop, but what makes her an especially great Halloween skin is her Devil skin option. Sexy devil has always been a staple when it comes to Halloween costumes and you can accomplish that with Haze in Fortnite. With the Haze devil skin, you can really make your opponents dance with the devil.

Nitehare

Just one look at Nitehare and you know why it makes for one of the best Halloween skins in Fortnite. With his dull, white eyes, his droopy ears that cover his face, and his stitched-up jumpsuit with hooks hanging on, Nitehare is a nightmare. While he does rank high for the best bunny skins in Fortnite, he easily makes the list as one of the best Halloween skins.

Xylo-Bone

Back to silly and sweet. Xylo-Bone is easily one of the best Halloween skins in Fortnite as it combines the silliness of a banana skin with the scariness of its skeleton. Seeing a half-banana half-skeleton is just creepy but also cool.

Hollowhead

If you are looking for an absolute classic Halloween skin in Fortnite, check out Hollowhead. The jack o’ lantern and headless horseman are two iconic figures of Halloween. It’s not too scary and it’s not too sweet; it is honestly the perfect Halloween skin. With its glowing blueish-green eyes and its black and leafy green outfit, Hollowhead is a must-have Fortnite Halloween skin.

Chaos Agent

Chaos Agent is one of the most famous Fortnite skins and doubles as a great Halloween skin. You can’t go wrong with the gas mask head or the black and red goopy head option. Chaos Agent channels a bit of Slender-Man with the black suit and it is extra creepy that it only has three fingers.

Skull Trooper

One of the most classic Fortnite skins of all time is the Skull Trooper. Whether you rock this skin in black and white, black and purple, or black and green, the Skull Trooper skin is one of the greatest during Halloween. It speaks for itself: it is a Fortnite Jonesy character all decked out in a skull outfit. What’s not to like?

Batman Who Laughs

Last but not least we have Batman Who Laughs. Whether you know the story of Batman Who Laughs or not, the fact is that seeing a wicked Batman who has a permanently twisted smile on his face is scary. The vampire-esque outfit with chains and the spiked helmet that covers his eyes definitely don’t help either. Simply put: Batman Who Laughs is easily one of the best Fortnite Halloween skins.

And those are the best Halloween skins in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, check out our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2022