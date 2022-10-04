How-to-Open-a-Holo-Chest-in-Fortnite

There’s no denying that Fortnite is chock-full of weapons and items to utilize in every match you play, but you’d have no access to any of these without chests littering the entire map. One of Fortnite’s newest additions in Season 3, Chapter 4 is the number of vaults that can only be unlocked through the use of keys. Among this mass of treasure troves are a new style of chests that players haven’t encountered before, which could be the key to a victory. So read on to find out everything you need to know about Holo-Chests.

How to Open Holo-Chests in Fortnite

Unlike standard chests that can be opened at any point by any player, Holo-Chests can only be opened by a key. Keys can be found scattered throughout the entire map on the ground or in chests, so it’s best to stay on the lookout throughout a match. Unfortunately, there is no way for players to open these elusive chests without a key, but the hard work of finding them pays off. A standard Holo-Chest will need one key to unlock, and the contents will be displayed via hologram before you open it so you can decide whether or not it’s a worthy investment.

Alongside standard Holo-Chests, players can find an exotic version containing exotic weapons, which used to be exclusive handouts from NPCs but have since become more accessible to players. However, the rarity of these chests is reflected in the method it takes to unlock them. Unlike standard Holo-Chests, the exotic variation will take two keys to open rather than just one. In addition, the same holographic showcase of the item within the chest will be available to the player. Still, since they are significantly harder to unlock, you need to think carefully about whether or not the item inside will benefit you and your team.

