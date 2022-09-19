All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 NPC Locations

New and returning NPCs are here in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Whether you are looking for an exotic weapon or want a hired gun, NPCs are useful, and sometimes pesky, additions to the game. Here are all of the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All NPC Locations in Fortnite

If you are looking to get some extra XP or want a helping hand in a fight, NPCs offer more possibilities in Fortnite. Though you can’t get vault keys or EvoChrome weapons from them, they do offer some other useful items and weapons. Here are all of the NPCs in Fortnite:

An asterisk means they are hirable.

Kit* – Found at Scratch Pad which is directly west of Reality Tree.

Meowscles* – Found at Scratch Pad which is directly west of Reality Tree.

Cryptic* – Found in The Flairship at Rave Cave.

Guaco – Found in the restaurant at Greasy Grove.

Kyle – Found at The Chop Shop which is northeast of Logjam Lumberyard. Sells the Chug Cannon.

Sabina – Found in the mansion at Shell or High Water which is northeast of Logjam Lumberyard.

Rustler – Found on the east hill at Shifty Shafts. Sells the Boom Sniper Rifle.

Maximillian – Found on the north shore at Loot Lake.

Bao Bros – Found at Ridgeline Range Station which is the east shore of Loot Lake. Sells a Rift.

The Underwriter – Found at Tilted Tower in the No Sweat Insurance building.

Mancake – Found at Rocky Reels. Sells The Dub.

Stash'd* – Found at Chonker's Speedway.

Fishstick* – Found in the restaurant at Sleepy Sound.

Beach Bomber – Found at Coney Crossroads.

Panther – Found at the gas station northeast of Rocky Reels. Sells information about the next Ring location.

Blackheart – Found in The Driftwood at Lustrous Lagoon.

Sunbird – Found at The Temple northeast of Lustrous Lagoon. Sells information about the next Ring location. Sells Shadow Tracker.

Evie – Found at Syndicate Shoals which is the island directly east of Lustrous Lagoon. Sells a Rift.

The Herald – Found in the Chrome castle at the northeast side of Herald's Sanctum. Drops The Herald's Burst Rifle.

Jonesy The First * – Found at the northeast side of Fort Jonesy.

Relaxed Fit Jonesy* – Found at the northwest side of Fort Jonesy.

Bunker Jonesy* – Found at the southwest side of Fort Jonesy.

Castaway Jonesy* – Found at the southeast side of Fort Jonesy.

And that is all of the NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and where to find them. If you want to learn all about the new Chrome anomaly and everything else in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, visit our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and Android.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2022