How to Fix LS-0016 Error in Fortnite

Few things in life feel worse than trying to log into Fortnite and encountering an error. Sometimes, it’s due to things beyond your control, and there are other times that you may find yourself in a sticky situation where you may feel lost and not sure what to do.

The unfortunate LS-0016 error is something that has been popping up quite a bit lately, so making sure that you know how to manage that, and what you may be able to do to fix it when it happens can help you get back into the game faster than ever before. Here’s what you’ll need to do to fix this unfortunate error when it happens in Fortnite!

What Is The LS-0016 Error In Fortnite?

If you’ve come across this error, this means that the game is down for maintenance. However, if you’ve checked all of the social media profiles for the game and aren’t seeing any planned maintenance, there could be something happening that’s a bit deeper down in your system.

There could be a corrupt file or something that is causing your game to not launch properly. Thankfully, there are a few ways that we may be able to get this fixed quickly and easily. One of them is to double-check profiles like @FortniteStatus to make sure that you’re not the only one experiencing these issues. If something major has happened to the game, they may have had to shut it down without any advance notice, leaving players feeling stranded.

However, if there is not any maintenance happening, we’ll try a few other steps to see if you’ll be able to get back online. The first thing that you’ll want to do is give your system of choice a quick restart, allowing it to start with a fresh bit of memory. If that didn’t help, you may want to restart your router to see if your internet connection is causing issues trying to connect to their servers.

The final, and most unfortunate step would be uninstalling the game and reinstalling it to see if that helps you get back online. However, the LS-0016 error more than likely is some form of Server maintenance, so giving the game a few hours to straighten itself back out is more than likely going to fix any issue that you’re running into with this error!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2022