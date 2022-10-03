Are Fortnite Servers Down Or Not Responding? Here’s How To Check

If you’re trying to get into a round of Fortnite with your friends, you may find that you’re currently unable to do so at this moment. Is this an issue with your internet, or did something happen in the game to take down the servers?

Let’s dive into all of the details that are currently available, and the easiest ways to find out if there is something major going on, or if it may be something happening on your end. Here are all of the best ways to find out if Fortnite Servers are down!

Why Can’t I Play Fornite? How To Check For Server Issues

If you’re on social media, one of the fastest ways to find out if you’re running into an issue with server downtime is to check out the @FortniteStatus Twitter Page. This is an official page run by Epic Games that will allow players to keep up on the most recent server issues, as well as a plethora of other issues that are currently plaguing the game.

Due to an issue, we are entering downtime early. Update 22.10 will still release tomorrow October 4th. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/2wFY2Rcrt6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 3, 2022

With the newest update on the horizon, fans have noticed that the game has gone down much earlier than originally anticipated. Normally, Server Downtime only takes a few hours and is pushed through during the early morning hours, but due to an unknown error, they had to take the game down much earlier than originally anticipated. It seemed to come out of nowhere, booting players out of their favorite Battle Royale game, and back to the menu.

There is nothing that you can do on your end to bring the game back up currently, however. The servers are going to be down for around 11 hours total, bringing the game back to life on October 4, at an unknown time. Keeping an eye on their official Twitter page, however, you’ll be able to see when the servers are back up and running at their normal volume, so make sure you give them a follow if you’re wanting to stay on top of these kinds of issues.

