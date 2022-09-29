How-to-Get-the-G.O.A.T.-Outfit-in-Fortnite-for-Free

The weird and wonderful world of Fortnite has seen it all, from Aliens to Avengers, so it’s hard to believe there are any crossovers that the company hasn’t included in their gameplay. But just as you think things can’t get weirder, Fortnite has finally collaborated with a game no one anticipated — Goat Simulator. This hilariously unexpected collab has introduced a humanoid Goat skin for players to get their hooves on to celebrate the release of the third Goat Simulator title, which any goat-loving player can redeem until September next year. So read on to learn how to acquire one of these free skins.

How to Get the G.O.A.T Skin in Fortnite

Any player searching to add this skin to their collection can do so for free by pre-ordering Goat Simulator 3 or simply buying the game following its release until September 29, 2023. After an order is complete, the skin will be sent to the corresponding Fortnite locker immediately. To collect this one-of-a-kind skin, you must complete the purchase with the same account linked to Fortnite. Unfortunately, if you purchase with a different Epic Games account, you won’t be able to redeem this reward, and there is no way to change your details once a purchase is made.

However, if you miss out on the pre-order and post-release period, the skin will become available to purchase from the in-game store to celebrate the release of Goat Simulator 3. But the skin will only be available from the in-game store for a limited time compared to its year-long free release as a purchase bonus. As one of Fortnite’s most unexpected and equally hilarious crossovers, this G.O.A.T skin feels like a limited collab to get involved with. So if Goat Simulator 3 is on your list of games to play, you may as well reap all its benefits.

Fortnite is available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Android, iOS, and PC.