Best Superhero Fortnite Skins

Fornite started its journey just like every other battle royale video game, but it didn’t take long to realize the popularity of Fortnite was increasing with an insane amount of speed. One of the main reasons that draw people towards Fornite was its large library of cool skins that were based on their favorite superheroes. Here are the best superhero skins you can attain in Fortnite.

Batman

Batman is among the most iconic superhero and comic characters that pop in your head when you think about superheroes. The Caped Crusader skins were added to Fornite during Chapter One, season 10. There are three skins based on Batman in Fornite, one is inspired by Nolan’s iconic film, The Dark Knight, the other resembles the classic look of Gotham’s vigilante while the last one is inspired by Snyder’s version, The Armored Batman.

Venom superhero skin in Fortnite

Venom is more of an anti-hero than a superhero but his cool and scary looks are enough to be on this list. One of the reasons that make Venom one of the best superhero skins in Fortnite is that he doesn’t have a pickaxe at his back, instead, he turns his hand into a Symbiote Slasher which is probably the coolest thing character does can make in Fortnite.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn has been one of the most popular female characters of Batman stories but after Margot Robbie’s legendary performance as Harleen Quinzel, the character become an icon. Harley Quinn’s costume was added to Fortnite in 2020 with her exclusive bundle containing different harvesting tools. Quinn’s blue and pink hair and her iconic red and black costume are something that players can take their eyes of it easily.

Deadpool superhero skin in Fortnite

Deadpool is probably the funniest comic character of all time. Everything about him has a sarcastic backstory and has some irony in them. This all-time-swearing gunslinger was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 2. There is also a Cuddlepool superhero skin in Fortnite that players can also buy.

Superman superhero skin in Fortnite

Even though Batman is probably the coolest and coldest superhero of DC, Clark Kent’s Shadow Superman skin is on another level. The stylish all-black with silver S symbol at the chest is something you don’t want to miss. Shadow Superman is probably the best option if you are looking for dark superhero skin in Fortnite.

Spider-Man

For celebrating the release of No Way Home, Spider-Man skins and his famous web-slinging abilities were added to Fortnite. Although the classic red and blue skin was in the game, the Photo Negative, Scarlet Blackout, and Gilded Reality were also added to the game. Spider-Man has been the favorite superhero of many people, and you can show that love by obtaining Spider-Man skin.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2022