Best Fortnite Skins Ranked (2022): Tryhard Skins, Sweaty Skins, and Rare Outfits

If you’re new to the world of Fortnite, you’ll be constantly bombarded with a lot of new lingoes that may leave you scratching your head. What, exactly, is a sweat? Well, it’s someone who’s trying so hard to look flashy while they’re playing the game, that they’re sweating by the time they’re done with a battle. Be it building huge buildings in a matter of seconds, or jumping around like a child on a trampoline while doing crazy tricks, you want to avoid looking like this at all if you want to maintain a good reputation.

But, what about players that want to be flashy, and look good while doing it? As long as you’ve got the skills to back it up, you could try one of these outfits out, as we are going to be ranking the Top 5 Coolest Skins and Top 5 Sweatiest Skins that you can currently get your hands on in Fortnite!

Coolest Skins in Fortnite

#5. Coolest – Peely

It’s not hard to see why this skin is a-peel-ing, featuring a bright color pallet and a unique design, you’ll be sure to trip up your opponents when taking them down across the map with a sniper rifle while being a giant banana.

#4 Coolest – Ariana Grande

This isn’t Ariana Grande’s first trip into the world of Fantasy, but it’s a unique skin that offers some great cosmetics that come alongside it. And the fact that you could see her in concert in-game, and then follow it up with some cosmetic choices is super rad.

#3 Coolest – Janky & Guggimon

Seeing the two icons of the Superplastic line of Designer Vinyl get their skins in Fortnite was almost unreal when it first was announced. Being able to bring these two “virtual influencers” into the Battle Royale was a great choice, as their aesthetics match up great with Fortnite.

#2 Coolest – Master Chief

The internet collectively exploded when they heard that Spartan 117 was making his way to the Battle Royale, and it’s clear to see why. One of the most influential gaming series of all time making the crossover into Fortnite was a great way to bring in a whole new audience.

#1 Coolest – Polar Patroller

Not only does this skin give you a great bit of camouflage to hide behind, but it’s also a massive bear, with an eyepatch that could easily kick your butt. If that doesn’t scream “cool”, I don’t even know what does anymore. Offering a killer line of cosmetics that came with it, we are eager to see this one hit the shop again as soon as possible!

Sweatiest Skins in Fortnite (2022)

#5 Sweatiest – Spiderman

Look, don’t get us wrong. It’s amazing to see that Marvel and Fortnite have crossed over many times now, but the Symbiote Suit Spiderman has got to go. Since the character is almost all black, it’s hard to get a bead on them when it’s pitch dark out, giving them ample room to hide and get away, only to sneak up on you without you knowing.

#4 Sweatiest – Naruto

With the influx of fans getting their hands on the series after the Naruto drop, it’s easy to see why this has become a popular skin with sweaty players. Offering cel-shaded graphical style, you’ll be looking cool while you’re blasting a shotgun round into your enemies, but the number of sweaty players with these skins makes us regret them ever being made.

#3 Sweatiest – Aura

Aura is considered sweaty because she’s not extremely overpacked with visual information. Being just a fairly generic skin, there’s not much blocking your view when you use her, and a lot of high-level Fortnite players pick her for this reason.

#2 Sweatiest – Soccer Skins (Original)

The original Soccer Skins that came out back in 2018 are considered some of the Sweatiest skins because you can apply a lot of customization to them. You’ve been around in the game for a while at this point if you’re sticking to this skin, and duos and squads could customize and all look the same, making it hard to tell who to focus fire on.

#1 Sweatiest – Boundless (Black or White)

These skins are just straight up cheating if we are going to be honest. Thankfully, Epic has changed it so you can no longer completely white out or blackout your character, making them almost invisible in certain conditions. These skins are banned from Competitive play, but if you had these during their heyday and saved the configuration, you’ll be able to continue to use them.

And there we have it, our list of the coolest, and sweatiest skins! Keep an eye out for updated guides in the future!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2022