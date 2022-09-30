How to Fix “Failed to Download Supervised Settings” In Fortnite?

As a game, Fortnite is usually very stable. However, there’s always a chance that you might run into the “failed to download supervised settings” error. The cause behind this error is currently unknown but there are some really easy fixes that can help you overcome this issue.

This error will prevent you from accessing the game in any capacity. Since this error states that the game has failed to download supervised settings, it can be assumed that the error is triggered by a network issue. Here’s what you need to do in such cases.

Easy Fix for The “Failed to Download Supervised Settings” Error in Fortnite

More often than not, this error is usually spotted on consoles. So if you’re experiencing this error, here are the steps that can help you address this issue:

Shut down your console.

Unplug the power cables and the internet cables (if any).

Reconnect everything.

Restart your console.

Performing these steps mentioned above should help you get rid of this pesky little error. In case that doesn’t solve it, consider logging out and then logging back into your Fortnite account. While you’re doing all this, don’t forget to restart your router as well. At least one of these steps should help you fix this error in Fortnite.

If you’re on PC, you won’t come across this error. However, on the off chance that you do, the above steps should help you get rid of this error in Fortnite. These are the only known fixes for the “failed to download supervised settings error” in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.