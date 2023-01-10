One of this week’s challenges in Fortnite asks players to slide 30 meters continuously on ice. Although this quest sounds simple, sliding for long distances in Fortnite can be challenging, especially if you’re trying to do it on ice. Apart from finding the perfect place to slide on the map, you must also ensure your slide will stay on track. Fortunately, with the right location and technique, you’ll be able to accomplish this quest easily. Here’s how to slide 30 meters continuously on ice in Fortnite!

How to Slide for 30 Meters Continuously on Ice in Fortnite

To slide for 30 meters continuously on ice, first, you need to head to the snowy part of the map. The best location to do this quest is the frozen lake west of Brutal Bastion. You can drop here at the beginning of the match or follow the river path near Anvil Square to the north. For clarity, you can check out the map below that’s been marked to help you find this lake.

Once you have arrived at the lake, you need to start running by holding shift, then hit the crouch button to slide on the ice. From here, you just need to ensure that your character keeps sliding until you see the quest completed notification on your screen. It’s also important to note that you shouldn’t press the jump button while still sliding, as this will cancel the slide and reset the quest. Upon successfully completing the quest, you will be rewarded 16.000 XP, allowing you to gain battle stars to level up your battle pass.

So, that sums up how to slide for long distances continuously on ice in Fortnite. Just a heads up, given that the ice is highly slippery, controlling your character’s movement will be more challenging than usual. However, since sliding doesn’t decrease stamina, this is still a decent method to maneuver around the map. Good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023