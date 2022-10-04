How to Find the Cobra DMR in Fortnite

Fortnite update 22.10 has brought a brand new weapon to Chapter 3 Season 4 and it is the Cobra DMR. With Fortnitemares coming up, are you ready to strike terror in the hearts of your enemies with this new long-range sniper? Here is where to find the Cobra DMR in Fortnite.

Cobra DMR in Fortnite

If you thought the regular DMR was good, just wait until you get your hands on the Cobra DMR. The regular DMR has been vaulted, but now we have a new “long-range, high fire rate marksman rifle” that could give the Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper a run for its money.

The Cobra DMR can be found anywhere loot is—ground loot, chests, fishing, Loot Sharks, Reality Sapling Fruit, and Supply Drops. The best place to find a Cobra DMR is in chests at hot POIs.

The difference between the Cobra DMR and the regular DMR is that the Cobra DMR has a higher rate of fire and 20 bullets per magazine. The downside is that the Cobra DMR does slightly less headshot damage than the regular DMR and takes a little bit longer to load.

The Cobra DMR can be found in every rarity type. That means you can find a Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic Cobra DMR. The best place to find a Legendary or Mythic Cobra DMR is in the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Vaults.

If you were a fan of the regular DMR, then odds are you will enjoy the Cobra DMR. Since it is so easily comparable to the regular DMR, it might also be that you either love or hate the new Cobra DMR.

