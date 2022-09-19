Fortnite: How to Assist in Defeating the Herald (Easy Method)

The Herald is the new boss in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Much like Darth Vader, you’ll be able to unlock The Herald as a skin later on in the season. But for now, you can battle The Herald, defeat her for a quest, and take her Legendary EvoChrome Burst Rifle. Here is how to assist in defeating The Herald in Fortnite.

How to Easily Defeat The Herald in Fortnite

The Herald is a pretty challenging boss, especially if you plan on defeating her alone. You can find The Herald at the Chrome castle on the northeast side of Herald’s Sanctum.

To easily assist in defeating The Herald, all you need to do is take the high ground. But first, before you begin the fight, make sure there are no other opponents nearby, or else they will kill you and finish off The Herald.

Start the fight by shooting The Herald from the hallway that leads into the main chamber that The Herald is in. After taking some damage, she will go into her bubble and be invulnerable. When she does this, she will send two Chrome wolves at you. When that happens, turn around, run up the stairs, mantle up to the top floor, and run over to the area where you can look into the main chamber.

Once you are on the top floor, the wolves won’t be able to get you and will disappear. This will get The Herald out of her bubble. Attack her but be careful because her shots are strong and she teleports. Also, if enemy players decide to come over, the top floor is the best position to take them out. Repeat this process until The Herald is defeated.

If you’re looking for more quest guides or just general news about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, stay tuned to our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and Android.