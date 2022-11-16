Fortnite x Rocket League High Octane Quest Guide

Fortnite’s High Octane celebration event is here, giving players the chance to earn exclusive rewards in Fortnite, Rocket League, and Rocket League Sideswipe by completing a set of in-game quests. A handful of High Octane quests revolve around performing tricks in the new Octane vehicle, while the rest are centered around exciting Creator Experiences; player-made game modes inspired by Rocket League and its iconic vehicle. Here’s our full guide to completing all High Octane quests in Fortnite.

High Octane Fornite Battle Royale / Zero Build Quests

Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane

The first set of High Octane Quests involves performing specific feats in the new Octane vehicle, which can be found around the Island in Fortnite’s Battle Royale or Zero Build modes. These quests should be no sweat for veterans of Rocket League, as the Octane controls in the exact same way, meaning your years of practicing tricks should certainly pay off here. There are a total of three quests, which can only be completed in either mode and award the player with 20,000 XP. Completing these quests also contribute toward Octane Bonus Goals, which unlock further cosmetic rewards, as well as exclusive items in Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Perform a 720 Front or Back Flip in the Air with an Octane

To fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane, Jump and then tilt the car backward, with the hood facing the sky. Hold the Boost button for as long as possible, and the Octane will start to fly. Although a 100-meter fly can be done with a well-timed jump on the ground, this quest is best completed from a high area, such as a mountain or hill. The floating platform to the North West of Greasy Grove is perfect for this, as an Octane spawns directly in front of a large ramp.

To perform a 720 front or back flip in the air with an Octane, simply jump from a high point, boost, and then hold your designated Air Roll button, which is the same one you use to zoom in on weapons by default. That is LT on Xbox, L2 on PlayStation, ZL on Switch, and right-click on PC. Like before, the floating platform between Greasy Grove and the Reality Tree is a perfect spot for this.

Hit Opponents while Riding in an Octane

To hit opponents while riding in an Octane, drive directly into players. Quest progress is counted with any hit, so you can relentlessly ram into the same player three times if you wish. The easiest way to do this is to boost directly into them; just keep an eye on your fuel gauge.

Octane Fortnite Creator Experience Quests

There are eight total Octane Creator Experience quests in Fortnite’s High Octane event, awarding 20,000 XP each, as well as each completion contributing towards Octane Bonus Goals. The Creator Experiences featured in the quests are Rl Live, Snipers vs Octanes, Octane Race, and Rocketeer Ruins, with each Experience having two quests tied to them. Each Creator Experience can be accessed via the High Octane Quests section of the Discover tab.

Earn Points at RL Live

To earn points at RL Live, you will need to participate in the Freestyle or Racetrack minigames inside of the Rocket League Live – Neo Tokyo Creator Experience (Island Code: 9775-0165-8588v2). Head straight into the Racetrack minigame and simply drive around the track until you have accumulated enough points to complete your quests, which require you to earn 100 and 250 points, respectively. Seasoned Rocket League players may prefer Freestyle, which instead awards points for flying through hard-to-reach hoops.

Damage Car Opponents and Eliminate Sniper Opponents in Snipers vs Octanes

In the Snipers vs Octanes Creator Experience (Island Code: 8992-9205-6512v26), players are assigned as a Sniper or an Octane at the beginning of each round, with both sides trying to eliminate each other As a Sniper, you can complete the ‘Damage car opponents’ quest by dealing a total of 600 damage to Octanes with the weapons given to you. As an Octane, you only need to hit a single Sniper to complete the ‘Eliminate sniper opponents’ quest. While Snipers will be eliminated with a single hit, players on the Octane side can exit their vehicle and enter another at the back of the arena if their Octane becomes significantly damaged.

Collect Coins and Reach Each Hardpoint at Rocketeer Ruins

In Rocketeer Ruins (Island Code: 5620-6416-3977v2), players compete to control Hardpoints (objectives) in difficult-to-reach spots. To complete the ‘Reach each Hardpoint at Rocketeer Ruins’ quest, you need to touch Hardpoints A, B, C, D, and E once each. Only one Hardpoint is active at a time, with a colored directional arrow leading you to the current objective. If you were unable to touch a Hardpoint before it changed, you will need to wait until it becomes active again.

There are also coins spread throughout the arena, which require intricate parkour to reach. You will need to collect 8 of these coins to complete the ‘Collect coins at Rocketeer Ruins‘ quest. Rocketeer Ruins quests are the trickiest High Octane quests to complete by far, as both quests require complex maneuvers while other players are actively attempting to sabotage you. Thankfully, the Octane Bonus Goals only require a total of 8 quests completed, which means these quests can be safely skipped if you have completed the others.

Complete Laps and a Lap in Under 2 Minutes 30 Seconds in Octane Race

As the name suggests, Octane Race (Island Code: 3847-7344-8745v18), involves racing an Octane around a track, although this one is filled with obstacles only an Octane could maneuver around. Change your game privacy to private before entering Octane Race, as players that complete the all laps before you will cause the game to restart. Make your way around the track twice to complete the ‘Complete laps in Octane Race‘ quest, but make sure to hit every checkpoint, as skipping even a single one won’t count as a full lap. Completing a lap in under 2 minutes 30 seconds is a difficult task, however, learning the map, utilizing the Octane’s boost, hitting the free boost rings, and replenishing your boost with orbs will all improve your chances of breaking the target time.

Octane Bonus Goals Rewards

There are a number of exclusive cosmetic awards for completing High Octane quests in Fortnite, which will only be available to earn before this event ends on December 3 2022, the same date as the Fortnite Fracture live event, with Chapter 4 following soon after. Completing all Octane Bonus Goals will also earn you rewards in Rocket League and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Completing 2 High Octane quests in Fortnite will earn you the Shot in Flight Emoticon and Aerial Assist edit style for the Back Board Back Bling, as well as the Back Bling itself if not already owned.

Completing 4 High Octane quests will earn you the Octane Smash Spray and ‘Brella Beach edit style for the Back Board Back Bling.

Completing 6 High Octane quests will earn you the Battle-car Blaze edit style for the Back Board Back Bling.

Completing 8 High Octane quests will earn you the Clutch Victory Pickaxe and Fifty-Fifty edit style for the Back Board Back Bling. You will also unlock the following items in Rocket League and Rocket League: Sideswipe: Whiplash Car, Whiplash Wheels, Flames Decal, Stripes Decal, Wings Decal, and Lightning Decal.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC. The High Octane event runs from November 13 to December 3, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022