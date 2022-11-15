Where to Find a Rocket League Octane in Fortnite

Fortnite and Rocket League have had crossover events in the past, but none quite like this. The iconic Octane has been added to Fortnite’s Battle Royale, Zero Build, and Creative modes as part of the new High Octane event. Rather than being just a simple reskin of a regular car, the Octane controls exactly as it does in Rocket League itself — it can drive up walls, flip forwards and backward, and boost at supersonic speeds. But just where can you find an Octane in Fortnite?

Where to Find an Octane in Fortnite

The Octane can be found in any of the following Fortnite locations: Chromejam Junction, Shiny Sound, Chrome Crossroads, Tainted Towers, Chonker’s Speedway, Cloudy Condos, the beach near Mighty Monument, Greasy Grove, and the large floating platform South West of the Reality Tree.

Which of these locations Octanes will spawn at will differ in each match, however, the unnamed floating platform on the Western part of the island appears to be a static spawn, meaning an Octane will appear there in every game. Any Octane found in Battle Royale or Zero Build can be used to progress the High Octane quests, which reward the player in Fortnite, Rocket League, and its mobile spin-off, Rocket League Sideswipe.

Octanes are only in Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Zero Build modes for a limited time, although they appear to be permanent additions to the game’s Creative mode. The Octane is set to be vaulted on December 3, prior to the Fortnite Fracture live event and the release of Chapter 4 shortly after.

If you would prefer to drive an Octane without the fear of it being destroyed by other players — or being eliminated before you even find one — Epic Games are currently showcasing player-made experiences featuring Rocket League’s classic car in the Discovery Menu. All game modes under the High Octane category feature the new Octane vehicle, such as Tiny Cars, Big House!, which involves the player exploring a gigantic house as an Octane with unlimited Boost. Octane Race may be more your style if you’re searching for a high thrills race with your friends, or you can put your Rocket League skills to the test in The Impossible Tower.

Fortnite is available now for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android devices, and PC. The High Octane event runs from November 13 to December 3, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022