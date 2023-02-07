How to Complete All Fortnite School of Llama Quests and Collect All In-Game Rewards

Image via Epic Games

Think you’ve got what it takes to become a Witcher? Test your might in the Fortnite School of Llama to earn some exclusive Witcher-themed goodies — such as Geralt’s Silver Sword — and a decent chunk of XP. No mutagenic compounds or Battle Pass required! This guide covers how to access the School of Llama challenges, complete its tasks, and how you can reap the rewards worthy of a Witcher.

If you’re looking for the yellow-eyed gloomy bounty hunter himself, you can find out how to unlock Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite here.

How To Participate in the Fortnite School of Llama

Image via Epic Games

The School of Llama challenges can only be accessed via the official School of Llama website. Sign into the website using your Epic Account, and you’ll be able to access each quest and automatically receive your rewards once you’ve earned them. The Shcool of Llama promotion begins February 7 and ends March 10 at 11:59 PM ET.

The School of Llama challenges are split into four Paths, with the first being available now and the others unlocking in the preceding weeks. Completing Quests will progress you through the website’s map, where you may encounter obstacles that require you to access in-game creative islands via the Discover tab or by typing in their Island Code.

Fortnite School of Llama Rewards

Rewards will be automatically granted to your account within seven days of completing a challenge. Quest progress can also take some time to update.

Image via Epic Games

Reaching the end of a Path and completing the final task will earn you a main in-game reward:

Path 1: Witcher’s Silver Sword harvesting tool

harvesting tool Path 2: Geralt of Rivia Lobby Track

Path 3: 80,000 XP

Path 4: 80,000 XP

Image via Epic Games

Unlocking all four primary rewards will reward you with the School of the Manticore Emoticon and School of the Wolf Spray.

Image via Epic Games

Completing every task in a path will unlock an Emoticon based on the relevant Witcher school.

Path 1: School of the Cat Emoticon

Path 2: School of the Griffin Emoticon

Path 3: School of the Viper Emoticon

Path 4: School of the Bear Emoticon

Image via Epic Games

Completing the Witcher Sign islands will unlock separate Banner Icons based on their respective Sign: AXII, QUEN, AARD, IGNI, and YRDEN.

Image via Epic Games

Finally, completing all Witcher Sign islands will unlock the School of Llama Emoticon. We don’t remember any Witchers sporting that school’s emblem, but we’ll let it slide.

All Fortnite School of Llama Quests

Fortnite School of Llama Quests can only be completed in Battle Royale and Zero Build, with the exception of the Witcher Sign Islands.

Path 1 Fortnite School of Llama Quests

Catch 30 Fish

Eliminate 20 Opponents

Place Top 25 Four Times

Check back for more quests soon.

Path 2 Fortnite School of Llama Quests

Path 2 will be available on February 14 at 4 AM ET.

Path 3 Fortnite School of Llama Quests

Path 3 will be available on February 21 at 4 AM ET.

Path 4 Fortnite School of Llama Quests

Path 4 will be available on February 21 at 4 AM ET.

Fortnite Witcher Sign Island Codes

Axii Challenge: 6372-2376-5369

Quen Challenge: 5412-2194-1119

Fortnite is available to play for free on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023