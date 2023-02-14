How To Complete All Fortnite School Of Llama: Path 2 Quests

Gamers hoping to complete the next set of Fortnite quests for the School Of Llama are in luck, as there is a second path available to clear out. Not only are there plenty of new things to do when you log in, but players will also get the chance to unlock plenty of new in-game items to deck their favorite Witcher out with.

But, what are these quests, and what will players need to do to clear them all out before the next Battle Pass drops? Thankfully, none of these quests are too hard, so players shouldn’t have to spend too much time in this Battle Royale before they have them all unlocked.

All Path 2 Quests In Fortnite

Players have a fair number of new quests to work through with the School of Llama, and some of them may be a bit harder to complete than others. All of the newly available quests are as follows:

Deal 10,000 Damage To Opponents

Survive 30 Storm Circles

Place Top 12 Four Times

Catch 30 Fish

Place Top 5 Three Times

Places Top 10 Ten Times

Eliminate 30 Opponents

Deal 3,000 Damage To Opponents

Drive 10,000 Units Of Distance

Out of this particular list, placing in the top spots, as well as eliminating 30 opponents may be the most difficult to do. If players are struggling, either enlist the help of a friend or join into a Bot Lobby to make the most of your time. The other tasks in this list should fall in place as players work towards taking out their enemies.

Taking a bit of time out of your day to go fishing or drive around this giant map could also help you out in more ways than you think. As players drive around the map, the noise that their vehicles make can help draw out opponents who think they’ll be able to get the best of you, so use your armored shell to your advantage and ram them to cause damage.

Fishing also works similarly. While fishing is a normally relaxing task, the noise that it creates can bring opponents in your direction, as well as give you items that can increase your health and shields if you find yourself in a compromising situation.

Not only that, but players have plenty to look forward to in this new Valentine’s Day update, including an amazing new Gold Blooded skin that can instill fear into your enemies. Make sure that you’re ready to get some Victory Royales when you jump into Fortnite today!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023