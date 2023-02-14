How to Get the Gold Blooded Skin in Fortnite

Even though it doesn’t seem like it, the skin you wear in Fortnite is a great way to represent how committed you are to the game, and when certain skins are released alongside timed events, completing challenges to unlock the reward will keep you on your toes. The Gold Blooded Ace skin is the newest addition to the mix as part of Fortnite’s Most Wanted event and is challenging players to push themselves to the limit in an attempt to unlock it, and since it’s a relatively rare skin, a lot of players are desperate to get ahold of it. So, read on to find out everything you need to do to add this skin to your collection before the timer runs out.

How to Unlock the Gold-Blooded Skin in Fortnite

There are two ways you can unlock this skin in Fortnite, and one is significantly easier than the other. Firstly, the skin can be purchased by spending V-Bucks on Infamy, which is ideal for a player who doesn’t have the time to earn Infamy by completing quests. However, the skin will cost 48’000 Infamy, which is a hefty lump sum even for committed players, so sometimes it’s best to FastPass the grind. However, if you are more committed to earning the skin than buying it, you will need to earn the infamy yourself. This can be done by completing timed challenges until February 28, so at least you have ample opportunity to stock up on your points.

As you progress through the Most Wanted event, more challenges will unlock, and you’ll be met with new ways to earn infamy, but due to the scale of just how many points you need to collect, you can expect to have to complete the vast majority of challenges before you can purchase the skin. Keeping active in the game and focusing on completing challenges until the final date will offer the best odds of getting this elusive skin, which is essential as there’s no guarantee once the event is over, the skin will still be available.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023