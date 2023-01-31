How Many People Play Fortnite? How to Check Player Count Statistics

Image via Epic Games

There’s no denying that Fortnite is enormous, with record-breaking Twitch viewership, collaborations with the biggest names in media history, and billions of dollars worth of revenue. Figurines, plush toys, and clothing fill the shelves of just about every major retailer, and any child you pass in the street has the potential to burst into a Fortnite-inspired dance at any moment.

But how many people play Fortnite? This article contains statistics on Fortnite’s player count, how many players are registered, and if Fortnite is still growing in popularity in 2023.

How Many People Play Fortnite?

Unfortunately, Epic games rarely share information on how many people currently play Fortnite. The last publically released figures, published in 2021, claim that there are over 400 million registered players. With the number of collaborations and exciting new features regularly added to the game, it’s likely that this statistic is now significantly higher in 2023.

Third-party website ActivePlayer.io, dedicated to tracking the play statistic of the internet’s most popular games, claims that Fortnite sees an average of 250 million monthly players, with peaks of 24-30 million daily players. It’s important to remember that this information is an estimate provided by the website based on various third-party sources and not official data from Epic Games.

In 2020, Epic Games claimed on Twitter that their biggest live event, The Devourer of Worlds, saw 15.3 million concurrent players.

Fortnite’s Social Media and Streaming Influence

When looking at Social Media and video streaming platforms, it’s clear to see that Fortnite still has an extraordinarily active player base. Fortnite receives around 30-40 million views per month on the streaming site Twitch.tv. Fortnite content creator TheGrefg currently holds the record for the most concurrent views on a Twitch stream in which he revealed his Fortnite Icon Outfit to an audience of over 2 million viewers.

Other prevalent content creators, such as Lachlan and Ali-A, see around 300,000 – 2 million views per Fortnite-related video on YouTube, with plenty of other influencers matching (and sometimes exceeding) their view count.

Fortnite’s official social media accounts often achieve millions of views per post and thousands of likes. Their Fortnite x Naruto tweet, posted in 2021, is currently their most popular, with over 240,000 likes.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023