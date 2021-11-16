Fortnite: How to Visit the Naruto Leaf Village Creative Hub

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations as just in this past year we have seen so many different fusions come into the game that no matter what genre or form of media you’re a fan of, it’s likely been implanted into Fortnite in some way. Considering this, it’s no wonder that a community as big as the anime one has been integrated into the game as well.

Naruto is one of the most popular franchises in anime history, so it’s no surprise that it would be a perfect fit with its cartoon style to slide into the Fortnite universe. There are tons of secrets to discover with the integration of Naruto and part of that is found by completing quests from some of the series’ most iconic characters. One of the biggest secrets is accessing the iconic Naruto Leaf Village and here is how to find it in Fortnite.

How to Visit the Leaf Village Creative Hub in Fortnite

Things are made pretty easy for you here as you simply have to enter the Creative Hub and you will be thrust into the world of Naruto. Once inside, you will find Naruto in front of the Hokage residence, and from here, you will be transported to the Hidden Leaf Village Adventure map.

This area gives you full access to Naruto world and iconic locations from the show will be available to visit and there are tons of secrets to be unlocked as well. Quests will be given by Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi who are scattered around the village, and by completing these quests, you will unlock even more locations.

In the discovery tab, simply go to “Creative” and you will be whisked away into an anime paradise.

Fortnite has proven itself to not only be the best at collaborations in the videogame world, but also the most varied, and from update to update, you can see everything from Marvel characters to Arianna Grande and now iconic anime characters as well. There is truly no limit to what you can add to Fortnite as there really are no boundaries for who or what can be added to this game. If you can think up a collaboration for this game, it’s likely been done or is probably in the works.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices.