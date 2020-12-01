Fortnite – How to Watch the Galactus Live Event

The Fortnite Galactus live event is coming up soon, marking the end of the highly-popular Marvel crossover season that began a few months ago. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest live events in Fortnite history, so you won’t want to miss it. Giant map changes and more are likely on the way, and this event will have huge implications not just for Season 5, but also for every Fortnite season going forward. Here’s how to watch the Galactus live event in Fortnite.

When is the Fortnite Galactus Event?

The Galactus event starts in Fortnite on December 1 at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. We’ve converted that time into several different time zones for your convenience below.

1 PM PT

3 PM CT

4 PM ET

9 PM GMT

10 PM CET

Epic Games recommends that you log in at least an hour before the event kicks off, so be sure to get in early to avoid any server issues. Previous Fortnite events like the Doomsday event and the Star Wars trailer premiere have had significant server problems, so log in as soon as you can and stay in the game so you don’t get disconnected.

How to Watch the Fortnite Season 4 Galactus Live Event

To watch the Fortnite Galactus live event, select the event playlist from the main menu once the event begins. The event playlist is scheduled to go live 30 minutes before the event officially starts, so you will be able to get into the lobby and secure your spot early. The playlist will likely be called “Devourer of Worlds” or something along those lines, so be sure to queue up for it once it appears in the lobby.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right? Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

If you manage to get in early, you will be able to hang out on the map with other players until the festivities begin. Take a last look at those Marvel POIs and other locations, because Galactus isn’t called the Devourer of Worlds for nothing. The map will undergo significant changes during the event, leaving the landscape heavily altered for Season 5. The battle will be tough, and there’s a chance we’ll even get to fly the Battle Bus in the fight against Galactus.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. The Galactus event will take place on December 1, and Season 5 will kick off the day after on December 2 with an all-new subscription called Fortnite Crew. For more information on the upcoming event and season, visit the official Fortnite site.