All Forge Construct Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The Forge Construct are shops in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, where the player can buy Zonai Charges, Large Zonai Charges, and Crystallized Charges! Zonai Charges are the primary way to get Devices from the Dispensers for building and crafting, while Crystallized Charges will increase the battery length when using these devices — such as a Fan, Big Wheels, etc. So now you know why these shops are so important — here are all the Forge Construct locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Every Forge Construct Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find all the Forge Construct locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It would be wise to have as many Brightbloom Seeds on you as possible, as most of the Forge Constructs are located in the dark Depths, and Brightbloom Seeds will light the way for you by throwing them.

Forge Construct #1 – The Great Sky Island Plateau

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will encounter the first Forge Construct location at the beginning of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is located at coordinates 0472, -1680, 1371 on the Great Sky Island. You can quickly get to this Forge Construct by fast traveling to Nachoyah Shrine and heading down.

Forge Construct #2 – Great Abandoned Central Mine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another Forge Construct can be found at the Great Abandoned Central Mine deep in the Depths. The exact coordinates are -0861, -1941, and -0522. The fastest way to get to this location is by going down through the Forest of Time Chasm and heading west.

Forge Construct #3 – Abandoned Kara Kara Mine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find another Forge Construct at the Abandoned Kara Kara Mine in the Depths at coordinates -3186, -2508, and -0475. This Forge Construct is found directly underneath Kara Kara Bazaar in the Gerudo Desert. So I put my marker on Kara Kara Bazaar, switched to the depths, and added a pin — knowing exactly where to go. My advice is to take the Birida Lookout Chasm and head south.

Forge Construct #4 – Abandoned Gerudo Mine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A Forge Construct can be found at the Abandoned Gerudo Mine in the Depths at coordinates -3880, -2966, and -0434. This location is located directly beneath Gerudo Town. I found it most straightforward to get here by taking the Birida Lookout Chasm and heading south — just like the Kara Kara Bazaar mine.

Forge Construct #5 – Abandoned Hateno Village

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find another Forge Construct at the Abandoned Hateno Village in the Depths at coordinates 3527, -2188, and -0588. It is directly beneath Hateno Village in East Necluda and can be easily reached by taking the Naydra Snowfield Chasm and heading south.

Forge Construct #6 – Abandoned Lurelin Mine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last Forge Construct can be found at the Abandoned Lurelin Mine in the Depths at coordinates 2948, -3373, and -0453. It is directly beneath Lurelin Village, located near Gogobi Shores in the southernmost part of the map. I took the Meda Mountain Chasm in East Necluda and headed south, which resulted in me getting there quickly.

