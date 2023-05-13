How to Throw Items in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom borrows many gameplay mechanics from its predecessor. This includes vital movement tools such as the Paraglider and even simple additions like amiibo bonuses. However, there’s one mechanic in this sequel that wasn’t present in the original. It is now possible to throw items in Tears of the Kingdom, though the method isn’t clear early on.

How to Throw Items (and Which Items can be Thrown) in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Strangely, there’s no dedicated button that lets players throw items. Simply opening the pouch doesn’t allow them to throw, either. The only way to perform this action is by first holding the R button. Though this will begin with Link getting ready to chuck his weapon away, pressing the up button while R is held will open the item pouch and allow players to select whatever they’d like to throw.

Up must be held to freely select items in this state. Once players let go of the Up button, Link will ready the chosen item in his hand and throw it as soon as R is released as well. It should be noted that all items available only apply to materials and Zonai Devices. Sadly, it’s not possible to chuck shields, bows, or food in the same way as these items.

Notably, most items that give special effects to bows will have their effects applied when thrown. This includes Brightbloom Seeds, meaning a player’s adventures in the dark Depths doesn’t end when their arrows run out. Experiment with your items to determine their usefulness, but make sure you don’t toss an explosive at your feet!

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023