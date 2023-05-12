Which Regional Phenomena Should Players Complete First in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When players first out in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, dangerous Regional Phenomena will appear across the land of Hyrule. Much like in Breath of the Wild, they’ll be directed to four major areas affected by the new threats. It’s possible to complete these areas in any order, as this title follows many of the same cues as its predecessor. But it might be best to follow a specific path to each location depending on what you want to get out of the game.

Best Regional Phenomena to Complete First in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Story-wise, the best direction to go first is the one the player is pointed towards. In other words, those interested in following the game’s recommendations might want to visit the Hebra Mountains before any other location. This will lead the player down a path where they can receive further important quests, as they’ll encounter massive Geoglyphs and the Lucky Clover Gazette on their way. These quests span across the entirety of Hyrule, so players will be able to slowly complete them as they handle more of the Regional Phenomena tasks.

However, when it comes to gameplay, players might be tempted to complete the Eldin or Lanayru portions of the quest first. The Hebra Mountains and Gerudo Desert suffer from deadly weather, with the former being permanently locked in a blizzard and the latter boasting weather too hot at daytime and too cold at nighttime. The Lanayru section might have some annoying sludge, but that only requires some creative thinking to get around. A lack of proper tools or resources will make the Hebra and Gerudo sections of this quest nearly impossible to complete.

Of course, each phenomena will need to be completed eventually. Simply obtaining a good number of rupees can let players bypass any weather woes by purchasing useful armor and elixirs. Even without proper resources, brute-forcing your way to specific locations such as the Mayaumekis Shrine can provide a great place to fast-travel to. Once you have the items you need, the only things standing in your way will be the enemies before you…so just make sure you have plenty of weapons, too!

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023