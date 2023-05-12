Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Undoubtedly, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a massive open world, and since there are so many points of interest, it can be challenging to know where to go. Specifically, after leaving the entry-level “Great Sky Island” and getting feet on Hyrule’s ground floor, the game doesn’t give you much information on where to go. You’ll notice there are endless areas to explore in Hyrule, but here’s where to go first in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Go First After Great Sky Island in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

When you finally get the chance to leave the sky and make it to the ground, you have the opportunity to explore the world as much as you please. But, exploring will be difficult without your Paraglider, so it is wise to follow the main quest until you acquire it.

On your map, there will be a yellow marker. Follow this marker, leading you to Lookout Landing, where you will talk to a woman named Purah. If you have trouble following the yellow marker, know that Lookout Landing is in the map’s center — directly north of where you jumped from Great Sky Island. We have an image for you below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Purah will send you off to Hyrule Castle (right next to Lookout Landing), so once again, follow this marker until you complete this section of the main quest. Purah will give you the Paraglider to make travel more manageable, and she will also add four yellow markers to your map. While you can explore these markers in any order, the first one you should head to is the one located Northwest — in the Hebra region.

Related: How to Use the Purah Pad to Place Pins in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Northwest Hebra Marker

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From my experience, heading to Hebra in the Northwest first is the best decision considering the area surrounding it is the easiest. It’s the most straightforward mission out of the four, and along the way, you will find Hestu, who allows you to increase your inventory size. Considering the game has so many weapons, increasing your inventory size as soon as possible is a must.

- This article was updated on May 11th, 2023