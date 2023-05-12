Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hestu Location: How to Increase Inventory Space

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives players much freedom when managing their inventory and collecting weapons. The bad news is that at the beginning of the game, it doesn’t take long for the inventory to become full — unfortunately, leaving you unable to pick up more weapons. This leads to dropping weapons you want to keep, which can be frustrating.

The good news is that you can find Hestu early in the game, the main NPC that allows you to increase your inventory size. Read on to discover where you can find Hestu and learn how to increase your inventory in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Hestu in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hestu can be found after players complete the Great Sky Island introduction level and have talked to Purah in Lookout Landing. Hestu can be found on your way to Hebra, the northwest marker Purah puts on your map. He can be found on a hill, past the New Serenne Stable and northwest of Lookout Landing. Use image below for a reference point.

When you first encounter Hestu, he will tell you about scary trees near him — where you need to go over to the trees and kill them. These trees are easily destroyed by fire, so using your Fuse ability would be wise in this situation. When I fought these trees, I found that Fusing a Sword and Fire Fruit was the perfect combination to make them burn quickly and deal serious damage.

How to Increase Inventory Size in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After you have killed the trees, talk to Hestu again, who will thank you and allow you to increase your inventory size. Players can choose between raising their bow, weapon, or shield stash. Remember that you are going to need Korok Seeds found in the world to increase your inventory size. The first time requires one seed, but this number will continue to grow as you play through the game.

If you trade 2 Korok Seeds to Hestu, he will move locations. Players can find Hestu in Lookout Landing after he moves.

Now that you know where to find Hestu, keep on the lookout for Korok Seeds. They can be found just like how they were in Breath of the Wild — by completing mini missions that the green Koroks give you.