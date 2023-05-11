Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like the Shiekah Slate in Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a new Nintendo-esque device called the Purah Pad that allows Link to place pins, or waypoints, on the map. It’s necessary to know how to use the Purah Pad because there aren’t quest arrows in the game to guide you. Here’s how to use the Purah Pad to place pins in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Place Pins with the Purah Pad in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To place pins with the Purah Pad, you simply need to press R3, or down on the right analog stick, to bring up the Purah Pad. Once in this telescope view, you can place up to six pins by pressing A.

Placing pins with the Purah Pad is essential to navigating the world of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. To best use the Purah Pad, I recommend going to the top of the a mountain or to a clearing so that you can see everything around you. Once there, you can press R3 and then A to place pins on points of interest.

What Zelda Tears of the Kingdom does really well is give the player the freedom to explore at their own pace. The best tool for exploration and navigation is the Purah Pad. Whenever you see something in the distance that looks interesting, pull out your Purah Pad and place a pin there.

Once a pin is placed, you can then see it in the sky, follow it on your minimap, and open your big map to see the pins there. With pins placed, you can’t get lost and you’ll find the points of interest that are worth checking out.

If you are struggling to use the Purah Pad, you might want to turn off the motion controls. With the gyro controls disabled, you won’t have to worry about the motion of your controller when you want to place pins.

- This article was updated on May 11th, 2023