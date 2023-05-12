How to Clean Sludge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to reach a location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but sludge is blocking your path? Sometimes, sludge will prevent you from reaching critical points of interest, specifically the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. No worries, though, as there is an easy method to remove the sludge so you can continue forward! Here is how you can clean Sludge in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Quick Way to Clean Sludge in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are three items you will need to clean sludge in Tears of the Kingdom. The first is a bow and arrow (any bow will do), the second is arrows, and the third you will need Splash Fruit. Players can find Splash Fruit around the open world, but it is most common near the Northeast region of the map — Lanayru. It also helps that Splash Fruit can be found on your way to Upland Zorana Skytower, where your goal will be to clean smudge from the front door before activating it.

Related: How to Get Clean Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

In order to clean sludge, you must bring out your bow and use your Fuse ability to combine the Splash Fruit with your arrow. Now shoot the arrow at the sludge, which will clean the whole pile! One Splash Fruit is enough to clean a significant chunk of sludge in an area, so it shouldn’t take long to remove all.

That is all there is to it! I have noticed that sludge has prevented me from climbing rocks, and this was a real bummer when I didn’t have any Splash Fruit in my inventory. I recommend picking up as much Splash Fruit as possible when you come across it.

Once you have removed the sludge from Upland Zorana Skytower, make sure you know how to Reach the Rosporo Pass Skyview Tower. This is another one that requires some thinking, so prepare by checking out our complete guide on the site!

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023