How to Get Clean Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The kingdom of Hyrule just can’t seem to catch a break, and after its second apocalyptic event in just a few years, it’s hard to find clean weaponry anywhere. You’ll find a ton of interesting weaponry throughout your adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — with plenty of inventive weapon fusion combinations along the way — but every sword, axe, and spear throughout Hyrule is decayed and covered in muck. Breath of the Wild had a mechanic to scrub the grime off of dirty weapons, but can you do the same in Tears of the Kingdom? Or are you stuck with dirty swords forever?

Can You Clean Your Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Unfortunately, there isn’t any way to clean dirty weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The muck that’s present on Hyrule’s weaponry is decay from the Upheaval, and there’s no way to get rid of it. However, there are still some pristine swords and weapons that have survived the Upheaval, but you’re going to need to visit a special location to find them.

These clean weapons have boosted stats and durability compared to their decayed counterparts, so you’ll be able to hit harder and stay in the fight longer if you manage to get your hands on a pristine weapon. Here’s where you can find one.

How to Get Clean Weapons in Zelda TOTK

The only clean weapons in Tears of the Kingdom are located underground in the Depths, a massive subterranean region that can be accessed through the countless chasms dotting the landscape of Hyrule following the Upheaval. In the underground, there are shadowy figures resting atop pedestals that hold clean weapons.

They’re quite easy to spot as long as you brighten up the area with Brightbloom Seeds or activate a nearby Lightroot. If all else fails, a good old-fashioned torch will light the way, or you can use some Zonai Devices to create light if you’re feeling fancy. Once you spot a shadowy figure, just climb on top of the pedestal and add the weapon to your arsenal.

Clean weapons have a unique icon next to their names to denote their pristine status. They’ll also have slightly higher stats than their decayed counterparts. Plus, they won’t break as easily, making them the perfect tools to fuse rare items onto. If you’ve been saving those high-powered Bokoblin Horns for the right weapon, you could do much worse than one of Hyrule’s pristine swords from its prime era.

