How to Reach the Depths in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has improved its open world by adding sky islands as well as underground areas — called the Depths. The Depths is a massive area under the standard map of Hyrule that is entirely dark. It is worth traveling to this area as it has rare rewards and even more shrines. But how do you reach the depths? This guide will walk you through how you can get to the underground map.

How Do You Enter the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you travel across Hyrule, you will notice large holes in the ground surrounded by some form of red substance. These holes are your primary way to travel to the depths; all you need to do is jump into them and paraglide until you reach the bottom. You must use your paraglider on the way down, or else the fall will kill you instantly. It is also essential to know that the red substance surrounding the entrance to the depths is deadly and will drain your health if you stand inside it — so make sure you jump over it as you make your way into the hole. Below is an image of what these entrances to the Depths look like on your map.

It is a long drop, but once you finally reach the bottom, you will notice that it is almost entirely pitch black, making it nearly impossible to see what’s lurking around this area. To make it easier to see, equip a torch and attach a fire item to it, or start a fire and strike it with your torch. I found it easiest to make a fire by putting logs on the ground, putting flint next to the logs, and striking the flint with my sword.

Tips to Survive the Depths

The Depths is an extremely dangerous area of Hyrule, and you will encounter challenging enemies that deal high damage. For this reason, it is wise to avoid the depths until you raise your health by completing shrines on the surface. But, if you are one of the brave ones who find it necessary to discover what the depths have in store right away — then make sure you bring your best weapons and many supplies that can add light. Items that help bring light to the Depths can be anything fire related, such as a Flame Emitter or a lit Torch. You can also strike Brightbloom Seed, which “when struck, will take root and bloom, giving off faint light from a small flower.” This is a great way to provide a light source for the Depths.

As you continue through the Depths, you will encounter Lightroots — which essentially do the same thing as Skytowers and reveal map pieces, but in this case, they light up the underground for you. Keep on the lookout for these Lightroots, as the more you find, the easier it will become to navigate the Depths. These Lightroots can be seen from a great distance and have a yellowish glow.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023