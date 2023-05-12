Do Ultrahand Objects Respawn in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ve completed the tutorials passed along to you in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’re ready to take whatever the game throws at you. But you might be trying to describe portions of the map to others and whether there are at least some predictable elements to this vast open world. One topic that’ll come up is whether the objects that you can control and attach using the Ultrahand can respawn if you’ve lost them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but we’ve got the scoop, so search no more!

Can Ultrahand Objects Respawn in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Yes, Ultrahand objects can respawn in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, especially ones in areas built to be traversed by these items. This includes logs and sails left around to be used as rafts, or mine carts to get across those tricky rails into new areas. I tested this myself by fast-traveling to the In-isa Shrine as shown above after throwing the log (pictured below) off the Great Sky Island, only to find it in the same spot it was before.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While this is great for those who find themselves dying a lot while exploring and not wanting too much variety, it’s important to note that you should still keep an eye on your surroundings. If you’re in a wooded area near the shore, you can find the components to build a raft. If you lose a minecart, you don’t necessarily have to fast-travel to respawn one, as you can potentially hang a large metal hook off those rails and cling to it to ride across.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rewards resourcefulness and creativity, but being able to respawn Ultrahand objects is a good safety net if you don’t see any other ways to get around. This will be key, especially early on, when you’re still discovering the crazy array of options you can use to explore the game’s open world.

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023