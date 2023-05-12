Broken Mine Cart Rail Puzzle Solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom brings the creativity out of all of us. Link’s Fuse and Ultrahand ability allow players to concoct some pretty unique designs and structures, adding immense freedom to the franchise. However, these abilities are essential to utilize correctly to progress further into the main story. One example is the mine cart puzzle, where you need to think of a way to make the cart move to continue to a higher level. If you are stuck — this is how you complete the mine cart puzzle.

Solution to the Broken Mine Cart Rail Puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

At the beginning of the game, you will be required to search for three shrines to open the door to The Temple of Time. On your way to the third and final shrine, you will encounter a mine cart that is broken to pieces. Follow the steps below to fix the mine cart.

First, you will notice a Mining Construct Robot to the left of the cave’s opening and the carts on the ground. Talk to this NPC and let him know that you don’t have any of the Zonai Devices he talks about — where he will then provide you with three Fans. Use the image below to get an idea of what the Robot looks like.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, use your Ultrahand ability to pick up one of the carts and place it on the tracks, just like I do in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Next, go into your inventory and drop one of the fans the robot gave you. You can now use your Ultrahand ability again to pick up this fan and attach it to the back of the cart. Make sure that the front of the fan faces the opposite direction of the cart.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lastly, get into the cart and swing your weapon at the fan — which will start it and bring you to the top of the cave.

Congratulations! You have completed your first mine cart in Tears of the Kingdom. Remember that you will encounter more of these constructs as you progress through the main story, but they all are similarly put together. It can be overwhelming at first to figure out how to build structures for transportation in the game, but I have noticed that the more I play Tears of the Kingdom, the easier it becomes and starts to feel like second nature.