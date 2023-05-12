Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It is without a doubt that the Paraglider is the most critical item in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This essential tool will make exploring Hyrule much more manageable and provide a way to decrease fall damage. But how do you get the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom? The good news is that players get this item early in the game! Here is when and how to get the Paraglider in the latest Zelda game.

When Do I Get the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First, players must complete The Great Sky Island before even considering getting the Paraglider. This is because the Paraglider is found on the ground level of Hyrule, and the game will only allow you to make it to the ground once you have completed everything that needs to be done on the Great Sky Island. This includes completing the four necessary shrines and unlocking the door in The Temple of Time. Here’s how to get the Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Get the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once done with The Great Sky Island, a yellow marker will appear on your map. Make your way to this yellow marker, which will bring you to Lookout Landing. Speak to a woman named Paruh, who will send you on your way to Hyrule Castle — marked with another yellow marker. Once you complete this section of the main quest and speak to Paruh again, she will offer you the Paraglider and teach you about Skytowers and how to reveal areas of the map.

Now that you have the Paraglider, you can use any Skytower that you unlock and fly as far as you can on the map. You can also get down from the sky islands quicker. To use your Paraglider, jump off a ledge a press X! Remember that using the Paraglider requires Stamina, so if you want to increase your Stamina, you must complete as many Shrines as possible. It takes four Lights of Blessing to raise your Health or Stamina in Tears of the Kingdom.

