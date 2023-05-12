How to Get a Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a vast array of horses for you to find, but learning how to actually get a horse is something that players will want to know. It is extremely useful having a horse to ride across the lands of Hyrule — so I wouldn’t want to keep you waiting any longer! This article will take you through how to tame a horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Taming a Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Quickly

In order to be allowed to tame horses you will have to complete the side quest at the stables in Lookout Landing first. South of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins is where you will locate Lookout Landing on the map. Before the quest will appear you will need to progress through some of the main quests but you can keep checking back at the small stables for any quest that appears: it doesn’t take much time.

After you have completed the stables side quest you can then go out into the wilderness and begin looking for wild horses to tame. There are many of these that can be found and I recommend exploring the plains/fields as that will have you spotting one sooner rather than later. After you have located your soon-to-be horse companion, you have to crouch (by pressing the left stick) and move towards the horse behind them.

When you get close enough, quickly press the “Mount” interact button which is A. After you have done so, rapidly press ‘L’ to calm the horse and eventually tame them. You can then bring your horse back to a stable afterward and pay 20 Rupees in order to register your horse. It should be noted that the first time you tame a horse, you don’t need to pay a fee — we love that! All summarized the process is as follows.

Complete the Lookout Landing Stables Side-Quest. Go out into the wild to look for a horse to tame. Crouch by pressing the left stick and sneak up behind the horse. Press A to mount the horse. Rapidly press L to calm the horse down and tame them. Return to a stable to register your newly tamed horse.

Bonus note: If you prefer, you could also steal an enemy’s horse if you’re looking for a little extra spice in your horse-taming process.

Can I Only Have One Horse in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Nintendo

No, you are not stuck with just one horse throughout Tears of the Kingdom. You can have numerous horses at stables so you won’t feel that you’re restricted with horse options. Exploring the world of Hyrule always is more enjoyable in our opinion with a gallant horse by your side. Since there is the ability to have extra horses this will allow you to mix up your riding choices a lot.

Now that you know how to tame a horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can happily go on your way and find the various horses awaiting you.

