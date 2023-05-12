Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Among the wide array of ways Link can traverse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the fan boat can be considered one of the most reliable during the early portion of the game, as using one will allow you to go against currents and reach the other side of its many water bodies fast. But how can you make fan boats in the game? Now, here’s how to make Fan Boats in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Make Fan Boats in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In order to make Fan Boats in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players will first need to gather a few items. More specifically, you will need to find at least a wooden log and a fan. In our case, we will be making use of 3 logs and a fan.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After finding the necessary items, you will be able to assemble your own fan boat by using Link’s Ultrahand to assemble the base of the boat (those making use of a single log can just skip to the paragraph below), a feat which can be done by attaching the logs vertically (or horizontally if you want) next to one another.

After crafting the base or selecting your log of choice, you will be able to add the fan by simply selecting the Ultrahand and then attaching it to the back of the raft/log while making sure it faces the right direction. Once you are done, your boat should be like the one below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

How to Use the Fan Boat

But now that you have the boat, how can you make it work? Well, as there is no on/off switch for the fan Zonai Device, you will be able to turn your fan boat on by simply hitting the fan with either a melee weapon or an arrow.

Just don’t forget to be on the boat as you perform the hit and to make sure the fan is off before putting it on the water, as we can say from experience that is not fun to watch the fan boat go on while you watch helplessly at the shore. Using the fan will also expend charge, so make sure to use it consciously.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.,

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023