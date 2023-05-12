How to Reach Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a massive map that can only be filled out with time and effort. The towers that allow more parts of the map to appear will sometimes have obstacles preventing players from entering them easily. This is the case with the Skyview Tower that displays the Rito Village, forcing players through a long trek up a freezing mountain. It’s not impossible to reach the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, but doing so will be challenging in Tears of the Kingdom.

What Path Should Players Take to Reach the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Players reaching the surface and starting the main quest will quickly be directed towards the Hebra Mountains while also learning about towers. The mountains make up a large portion of the map, so finding the tower can be especially helpful. Unfortunately, one will be hard-pressed to find a straightforward path to it, as it is — perhaps obviously — surrounded by steep cliffs and deadly temperatures. Going straight for the tower will most likely lead to a swift death rather than a more complete map.

Instead, players should ignore the tower and continue through the main questline. By doing so, they’ll be directed further up the Hebra Mountains, giving them a perfect chance to drop down to the tower from above. The nearby Sahirow Shrine is a fantastic place to start, giving players a direct beeline towards the tower while also acting as a fast-travel point. As long as you have enough health or cold resistance to withstand the freezing temperatures, you’ll have no trouble reaching the tower.

Even when you’ve arrived at the tower, you might be intimidated by the final obstacle: a cluster of thorns blocking an easy way inside. The nearby hills quickly trivialize this hazard, though, making it laughably easy to activate the tower and finally fill out the map. The low temperatures will still affect you even after you launch into the sky, so just make sure you have good armor or hot items. With good preparation and patience, your deadly journey to this tower will leave you without a scratch!

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023