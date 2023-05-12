Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Fire and Ice Shrine Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Completing shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be surprisingly difficult. Though finding as many as possible is one of the first things players should do, they’ll still need to make liberal use of brand-new abilities such as the Ultrahand. The Kiuyoyou Shrine is a particularly noteworthy example of a tricky shrine, as it hides its solution in plain view. Luckily, completing the Fire and Ice Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is actually quite simple with good use of the Ultrahand.

How to Beat the Fire and Ice Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you follow the advice of your allies after reaching the surface, you’re likely to end up on the path to this shrine through simple progression. The shrine will place you in a room with streams of fire and a large block of ice. Another room is found nearby where players can ride gusts of wind to see more ice blocks being melted by more streams of fire. There is also a massive stone slab in the second room that is vital to finishing the shrine.

Here’s everything players must do to solve the shrine:

First, use the streams of fire to partially melt the massive ice block in the first room. This will make it small enough to fit in a hole with a button inside, opening the path to the second room.

Ride the gusts of wind in the second room and use the stone slab to block the streams of fire. Carry the massive block of ice onto level ground next to you.

Attach the stone slab on top of the ice, making sure it covers the entire block. Place the ice block onto the spikes and let it slide down to ground level. Near the second room’s gate is a pair of ledges leading to a treasure chest. You can use the ice block in this room to climb up the ledges and open the chest.

After making sure the slab is covering the ice block, place it underneath the streams of fire in the first room. If all goes well, the block should press down on a massive button, opening the final door and completing the shrine.

The ice blocks will respawn if you end up melting them too much. Additionally, the only hazards in this shrine are the streams of fire, the spiked floor, and the bottomless pit. There are no enemies to worry about here, so don’t be afraid to take all the time you need!

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023