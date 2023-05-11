How to Reach the Surface in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows players to explore the skies of Hyrule, starting them out high above the clouds. Of course, as this game is a sequel to Breath of the Wild, they’ll also be able to explore the familiar land of Hyrule once again. They won’t be able to tread well-known ground immediately, however. There are some tasks players must perform first if they want to reach the surface in Tears of the Kingdom.

When Do I Reach the Surface in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

It’s not exactly easy to miss the path to the surface in Breath of the Wild’s sequel, as players will find their way there simply by progressing the story. The direct path isn’t as easy as one might assume, however, as the time spent above the clouds acts as a tutorial of important game mechanics. From major tasks such as finding shrines and adding heart containers to simple mechanics like crossing water and placing pins on the map, the ‘tutorial’ of Tears of the Kingdom will cover enough ground to keep players busy for hours.

From starting the game, here are the major points of progression players will need to pass before they’re able to reach the surface:

Reach the Temple of Time.

Complete four shrines.

Find the Goddess Statue in the Temple of Time and use the Lights of Blessing to increase your heart containers.

Open the door behind the statue and progress forward.

There are some story events in between these tasks, with the first three shrines being made available as soon as players reach the temple. Players are directed to the fourth shrine after completing those shrines and opening the door to the temple. The shrine can be found in the Room of Awakening, and players can reach it by using the new abilities they’ve gained along the way. After the final point of progression, the clouds will part and players can finally skydive down to the surface of Hyrule!

- This article was updated on May 11th, 2023