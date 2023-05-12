Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Aid From Above Shrine Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will test smarts and skills with its numerous trials. While some players might find themselves stuck on tough boss battles, others might not have the best luck in resolving certain shrines. The Sahirow Shrine with its Aid from Above challenge requires great understanding of the mechanics and movement in Tears of the Kingdom. Even without enemies, players without good timing or reflexes might find this shrine to be exceptionally deadly.

How to Beat the Aid from Above Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The task this shrine provides players is fairly straightforward. Link must avoid lasers if he doesn’t want the ground to literally fall from underneath him. Some lasers can be avoided through jumps while others can be avoided by crouching under them. The first section of the shrine lets players get used to these rules before allowing them to ascend through a moving platform.

Players can continue onward if the continue left, but they should head right first if they want to avoid getting locked out of the optional treasure. The treasure is behind a gate that only opens when the nearby laser is activated. Luckily, there are two objects that can be moved with the Ultrahand nearby. Pass the laser and block it with an object to grab the chest, then move the object again and continue down the main path.

From here, players will be trapped in a corridor, forcing them to dodge three sets of lasers. The first one can be avoided by jumping while the second one is avoided through crouching. The third set will create a massive grid, making it seemingly impossible to avoid. Luckily, the lasers are surrounded by a massive block, allowing players to ascend above the lasers and avoid any danger.

The final section of this challenge will have the lasers moving towards the player, requiring good timing for those who wish to stay alive. Each failure will result in a drop down a bottomless pit, taking away an entire heart’s worth of health. Preparing your ascension before the final set of lasers can be a big help, so make sure you can keep your aim steady to avoid a last-minute downfall.

