How to get the Ancient Hero’s Aspect in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom loves to reward its players with their curiosity and dedication, and love for the series. Some rewards are straightforward to come by as you complete shrines, finish temples, and complete the game. But one reward will take an extremely dedicated player to achieve — and that is the Ancient Hero’s Aspect. Here is how you can get the Ancient Hero’s Aspect in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Steps to Get the Ancient Hero’s Aspect in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There is one way to get the Ancient Hero’s Aspect in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Those who want this rare item will need to finish all 152 Shrines through the skies and land of Hyrule — yes, there are that many in the game. Once completing all 152 Shrines, the player must go to the Temple of Time located on Great Sky Island. At the Temple of Time, near the blessing statue, there will be a treasure chest. Inside this treasure chest is the Ancient Hero’s Aspect armor set!

If you need a reminder of where the Temple of Time and the Blessing Statue are located, check the image we have for you below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It may take some people forever to acquire this armor, but once they do, they will be happy as the stats are well worth it. Its base stats are at +12 and can be upgraded at the Great Fairies to make it even stronger!

How to Get the Shrine Sensor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As you continue to complete 152 Shrines and get the Ancient Hero’s Aspect, get the Shrine Sensor from Purah pretty early in the game by heading to Hateno Village Lab (shown in the image below.)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This will only become available after the “Camera Work in the Depths” and “A Mystery in the Depths” main quests are completed. This will make your search for shrines a hundred times more manageable, as the pad will beep every time you are close to a Shrine. I can’t tell you how many Shrines I have found because of the Shrine Sensor — it is a lifesaver.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023