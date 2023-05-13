How to Get Back to the Temple of Time in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will discover areas both new and familiar in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. On their journey to reach the surface, everything they do will center around the ever-important Temple of Time. It must be returned to twice after completing shrines, as it offers the only path down to Hyrule. Luckily, it isn’t very difficult to get back to the Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom.

Easy Ways to Get Back to the Temple of Time in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you’ve completed three shrines in the Great Sky Island, you’ll need to return to the temple for the sake of story progression. Depending on the final shrine you complete, this can either be a walk in the park or a devastating challenge. The hardest shrine to get down from is the Gutanbac Shrine, which is especially the case if players choose to dive off of the cliff immediately. Instead of doing that, they should look from the shrine’s entrance to find a ledge before climbing up it with a chopped-down tree.

This ledge will grant players the Archaic Warm Greaves, but it will also lead to an opening with several bird-shaped objects. There will also be a Device Dispenser and a Maker Construct explaining how to use it. Simply use one of the objects — possibly alongside a fan or two — to gently glide to the Temple of Time. Remember that you can jump into water at any height and be fine, so don’t worry about being too far up!

You’ll have to return to the Temple of Time again after this, but doing so is a much easier task. Fast Travel will be unlocked for you at this point, so you can just return to the Ukouh Shrine and make your way back on foot. You can also return from the Gutanbac Shrine by diving into the freezing waters below if you have enough healing items. Either way, returning to the temple should teach players that the simplest path in this game isn’t always the most straightforward.

