All 4 Great Sky Island Shrine Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you work your way through the “The Closed Door” quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to work your way through all four shrines found on Great Sky Island. The island has a good geography that naturally guides you to each shrine, but just in case, here are all four Great Sky Island shrine locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: How to Find All 4 Great Sky Island Shrines

There are four Great Sky Island shrines you need to visit. You’ll learn several new mechanics new to Zelda Tears of the Kingdom along the way. To help you through this tutorial island, here is the locations of all four Great Sky Island shrines.

Related: How to Use Wings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Ukouh Shrine Location: How to Get to the First Great Sky Island Shrine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first shrine, which is called the Ukouh Shrine, is found to the west of the Temple of Time. You can access it by using your Purah Pad to place pins and traversing over to the hill it sits on. Climb up the spiral slope and you’ll reach the Ukouh Shrine.

In-isa Shrine Location: How to Get to the Second Great Sky Island Shrine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After completing the Ukouh Shrine, you need to use the rail (by using the hook and platform technique) to get to the next set of islands. Then, you need to attach two logs together with Ultrahand to build a bridge to get to the other side.

Once you are near the archer Zonai, all you need to do is continue south. You’ll need to create a boat by sticking a few logs together and putting a sail on it to get across the lake. With that done, round the bend and climb up the hill to reach the second Great Sky Island shrine, In-isa Shrine.

Gutanbac Shrine Location: How to Get to the Third Great Sky Island Shrine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third shrine is located in the east on the Great Sky Island. To get there, you need to know how to make a fan boat. You also need to complete the broken mine cart puzzle. Then, you need to create a meal with the Spicy Peppers to have some cold resistance.

Continue to climb up through the cold region. Eventually, you’ll see a shrine at the top of the Ice Mountain which can be hard to reach. To get there, I highly recommend attaching three logs and propping them up against the mountain. You can’t climb ice, but you can use the logs to climb to the summit.

Once you are at the top, you can enter Gutanbac Shrine which is the third shrine in Great Sky Island.

Nachoyah Shrine Location: How to Get to the Fourth Great Sky Island Shrine

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the first three shrines complete, continue north and use the Zonai wings to fly toward the Temple of Time. After visiting the Temple of Time, discovering a new power, and trying to open the door, the fourth shrine will be revealed to you.

All you need to do is fast travel to the Room of Awakening. Once in the room, use Ascend and Recall to get past the puzzles. Continue through the path before you and you’ll reach the Nachoyah Shrine which is the fourth and final shrine on Great Sky Island. Nice work!

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023