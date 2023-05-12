How to Use Wings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom equips links with a vast arsenal of Zonai Devices that can make traversing Hyrule and the floating islands above it a breeze, and the Zonai Wing may be the most useful of them all. When used properly, the Zonai Wing can carry Link over vast distances and transform what would have been a long and arduous excursion into a short and exhilarating journey through the clouds. Here’s how to use Zonai Wings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Use Zonai Wings in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll get your first chance to use the Zoani Wing on the ruined launchpad just past Gutanbac Shrine on Great Sky Island, where you can use one to glide back to the Temple of Time. To get a Zonai Wing in the air, you have to use your Ultrahand ability to place one near the ledge you want it to launch off of, preferably a sloped one that the Zonai Wing can slide down to get some momentum before take-off. You should also make sure that you have a chance to jump on the Zonai Wing before it takes flight.

Once the Zonai Wing is in the air, you can walk onto the left or right wing to steer it in the corresponding direction. It’s also possible to raise or lower your altitude slightly by stepping onto the back or front of the Zonai Wing. However, doing this can make the Zonai Wing slant too far in one direction and send it (and you) into a nosedive, so try and stay in the middle unless you are sure you need to correct your course.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While the Zonai Wing can glide without assistance, sticking Zonai Fans to the wings can make it fly farther and faster. Of course, Zonai Fans consume energy from your Energy Cell, so you’ll want to have plenty of Zonai Charges on you before you try and use an outfitted Zonai Wing to glide from one corner of Hyrule to the other. If you’ve got enough Crystallized Charges, you can use the Crystal Refinery next to Nachoyah Shrine to refine them into Energy Wells and upgrade the capacity of your Energy Cells.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023