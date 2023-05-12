All Great Sky Island Help Korok Reach Their Friend Puzzle Solutions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

During their venture throughout Great Sky Island —the first open region in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom— players will be able to find a few Koroks on their wit’s end, as they’re unable to reach their friends. But how can you help? Now, here’s where to find and how to solve all Great Sky Island Help Korok Reach Their Friend Puzzles in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Great Sky Island Help Korok Reach Their Friend Puzzle Locations and Solutions in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

First Help Korok Reach His Friend Puzzle Location and Solution

The first Help Korok Reach His Friend Puzzle in Great Sky Island can be found on the westmost portion of the region, on the other side of the lake leading to the In-isa Shrine. Once in the area, you will be able to find the Korok above a rock located by the side of a large metal trail.

Image: Attack of hte Fanboy.

Image: Attack of hte Fanboy.

After locating the Korok, you will be able to lead them to their friend by making use of your Ultrahand in order to create a platform capable of following the rails down to the island. We managed to assemble the platform by using the two logs and two hooks on-site to form the structure below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that you have the means to reach the other island, you just need to get Korok there. But how? Well, as they cannot walk, we will transport them to the platform through our Ultrahand. In order to do that, just grab and then attach them to the logs before hooking the platform to the rail and jumping on it from above.

If you miss the structure and thus find yourself stranded, do not despair, as you will also be able to reach the island by walking through the cable. Just be careful not to fall.

Once you reach the other side, just use the Ultrahand once more time to grab the Korok and place them close to their friend, before talking to them in order to get your reward (2 Korok Seeds).

Second Help Korok Reach His Friend Puzzle Location and Solution

After helping reunite the first Korok with their friend in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to find the second one in the area surrounding the Device Dispenser featured on the Island below Nachoyah Shrine. In the spot marked on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After reaching the area, you will be able to spot the Korok by the side of a few large planks, as well as their friend on an island north of their position.

Just like with the first one, you will be able to take the second Kurok to his friend by once again using your Ultrahand. This time in order to grab a mining cart located at the center of the area, directly ahead of the dispenser. After grabbing the cart, just place it on the tracks leading to the area where the Korok’s friend is located.

Once you do that, take on a Fan Zonai Device and place it on the back of the cart, just as you did in order to complete the Broken Mine Cart Rail Puzzle. After completing the assembly, the cart should look like the one below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that the cart is ready, just use the Ultrahand on the Korok in order to place them into it. After doing just that, just hop into the cart and hit the fan in order to reach the other side. To avoid losing your cart during the endeavor, don’t forget that you can turn the fan off by hitting it one more time.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Now that you are on the other side, just take the Korok out of the mining cart and place them on the ground, close to their friend. Once you do that, just talk to them once more in order to receive their thanks, as well as 3 Korok Seeds.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.0) on a Nintendo Switch OLED. This article will be updated if more Koroks meeting the specific criteria are found in the region.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023