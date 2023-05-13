How to Get the Glide Shirt in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have players exploring the skies of Hyrule on their journey. This exploration will only increase after obtaining the Paraglider, allowing Link to move through the skies in exchange for stamina. But there’s another method of moving through the air thanks to the new diving ability, which unfortunately lacks very high mobility…at first. That’s why players should learn how to obtain the Glide Shirt in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Glide Shirt in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Glide Shirt can be found as part of a challenge on one of the islands in the sky. You’ll be able to easily find this island if you wish to solve the Regional Phenomena at Hebra Mountains first. The very first chunk of land northwest of Hyrule has a Skyview Tower known as Lindor’s Brow, and using it will put you on on a very close path to the islands. If you see and land on a cluster of large, spiraling rocks, you’re going the right way!

At the bottom of that cluster, you’ll find a Steward Construct. It will offer to challenge you in the ways of diving, directing you to jump through a number of rings in the air. Completing the “training” portion of the challenge will unlock a shrine, allowing you to fast-travel in case you can’t take it on in full just yet. If you manage to beat the set time of 35 seconds, the construct will give you the Glide Shirt without any trouble!

This shirt is part of a set that massively increases mobility while skydiving. While the other pieces can be found through similar challenges, the Glide Shirt is directly on your path to one of the first places you should go. The shirt alone is also more than enough to face whatever battles you might come across in the sky, so make sure you don’t miss out!

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023