Flux Construct 1 Boss Guide in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom starts players off by introducing some more original enemies this time around. Absent are the usual bokoblins or Stone Talus of the Breath of the Wild days, with bizarre constructs in their place, at least in the initial hours. One particular enemy that stands out, especially if you’ve been watching the trailers, is Flux Construct 1 in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but we’ve found a way to blitz through this early boss.

How to Beat Flux Construct 1 in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Flux Construct 1 has a really obvious weakness in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the green-glowing cube, particularly an eye in the center of one of the sides. When you first encounter this boss, you’re essentially given a free shot at it, so take the following steps:

Spot the Flux Construct 1 from afar; it’ll be assembled as a tower with its eye spinning around the platform.

Hold ‘ZR’ to draw your bow, then hit ‘Up’ on the D-Pad to select an item to attach to your arrows. Select the Bomb Flower if you have one, and shoot the eye as it spins around, and you’ll take off about a quarter of its HP instantly, as I found out for myself in a second attempt.

Approach the construct and keep firing arrows at the green cube, even when the eye isn’t facing you, to chip away at it. Think of it like a boss in a Souls game, as your attacks will drop their poise.

Enough attacks and it will collapse and restructure. This can result in humanoid forms, a giant cube, and several rows of cubes that will attempt to crush you. In all of these, seek out the green cube. With the giant cube in particular, you can rush it and use heavy melee attacks to stagger it and make it collapse, as this one’s an especially easy, slow target.

Whenever you break the construct, hold ‘ZL’ to focus on the green cube and unleash melee combos as much as possible to break it down. Rinse and repeat, and you win.

Beating this construct will reward you with the Flux Core 1, which you can attach to one of your weapons for a massive +10 boost that’ll be key in the early game.

Where to Find the Flux Construct 1 in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find Flux Construct 1 on Great Sky Island, on the large circular platform northeast of the Room of Awakening in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

One of the easiest ways to reach this platform is to simply glide there using the bird gliders near the Gutanbac Shrine atop the icy mountains to the east. Additionally, you can use the Ultrahand on a platform nearby connecting it across a gap from the south. Make sure to keep your distance at first, so you can form a plan of attack and get that early advantage!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 12th, 2023