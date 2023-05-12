Where to Find the Archaic Tunic in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players have been struggling to find a shirt for Link in their earliest hours of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It can get cold in the various regions above and below Hyrule, and it’s best to bundle up when possible. Not only does it provide armor benefits, but it provides a specific sense of satisfaction, as nobody wants to spend rupees on something you can find for free. Read on for where to find the Archaic Tunic shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!

Where Do You Find the Archaic Tunic Shirt in LOZ: Tears of the Kingdom?

You will find the Archaic Tunic shirt on the Great Sky Island in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, in a hidden location called Pondside Cave northwest of the Nachoyah Shrine. You can reach it using the bird gliders or by traversing the terrain, and will have to drop to the lower portion of the map to reach the cave’s entrance here. If you’re seeking a landmark, there’s a conspicuously large tree trunk hiding a Korok near the cliff above this location.

Inside there’s a chest holding the Archaic Tunic. It’s shocking just how many players, myself included, missed this in their first hours of playing the game. But armor like this is a valuable asset when defending yourself against the monsters and threats across, above, and below Hyrule.

An additional benefit to making it to this portion of the map is that there are nearby Maker Constructs who will teach you about Zonai Devices, particular rafts you can assemble and pilot to cross the nearby river. Among other traversal benefits, this gives you a route to Ascend directly to the Flux Construct 1 fight!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

